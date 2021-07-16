Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 451,297 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,297 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PACCAR worth $46,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 297,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,796,000 after acquiring an additional 290,732 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.34 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $78.03 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

