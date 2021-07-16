Frederick Gerald Wasserman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,100.00.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRKR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. 32.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.