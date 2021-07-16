FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,600 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.00. 1,007,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,178. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

