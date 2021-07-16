Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.14 and last traded at $80.14. Approximately 2,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 718,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.12.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,431 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

