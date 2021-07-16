Furucombo (COMBO) Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $336,900.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00108404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00145963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,027.58 or 1.00051325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.