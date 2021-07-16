Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 258.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Futu were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Futu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTU. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $134.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.29. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

