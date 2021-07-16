FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AYA. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

AYA stock opened at C$10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -446.52. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$10.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.