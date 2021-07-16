FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,418,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.