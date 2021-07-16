FY2021 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $14.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

CE opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a twelve month low of $89.47 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.