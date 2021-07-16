FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Cut by Analyst

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.54. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.