FY2022 EPS Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Big Lots in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Big Lots by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

