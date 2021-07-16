FY2022 EPS Estimates for Subaru Co. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Subaru in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

