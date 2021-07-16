FY2023 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Prologis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.59.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30. Prologis has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,550,000 after purchasing an additional 329,858 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

