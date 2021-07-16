Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.03 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

