Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $233.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $11,137,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

