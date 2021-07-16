Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 369.2% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GLPEY opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -466.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.