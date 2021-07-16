Gameswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $62,929.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gameswap has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00051044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00873786 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

