GasLog Partners’ (GLOP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLOP. Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.70.

NYSE GLOP opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.86.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 756,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 529.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

