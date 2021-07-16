GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $880.70

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 880.70 ($11.51) and traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.63). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 857 ($11.20), with a volume of 351,186 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBG shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 61.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 880.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other GB Group news, insider Nick Brown acquired 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95) per share, for a total transaction of £169,443.60 ($221,379.15). Also, insider Liz Catchpole acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,480 ($51,580.87). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,576 shares of company stock worth $27,675,576.

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

