GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of GDIFF stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. 474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile
See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.