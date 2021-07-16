GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of GDIFF stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. 474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

