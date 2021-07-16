GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.14.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GDS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GDS by 20.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GDS by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

