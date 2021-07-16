General Electric (LON:GEC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 12.94 ($0.17). General Electric shares last traded at GBX 12.80 ($0.17), with a volume of 13,937 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.33. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.83%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

