Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $20.55. Generation Bio shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 12,987 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $88,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $75,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,686 shares of company stock worth $7,225,199. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.79.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Generation Bio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Generation Bio by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Generation Bio by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

