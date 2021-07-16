Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 960 shares of company stock valued at $54,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $863.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

