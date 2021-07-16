Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Shares of GNFTF stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

