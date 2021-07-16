Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 152,127 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 865,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,127 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

