Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 177,955 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,631,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,955 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $4.08 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $879.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

