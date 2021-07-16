Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,120 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Merchants Bancorp worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBIN opened at $39.75 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.52.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

