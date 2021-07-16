Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,998 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

PEBO opened at $29.23 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $573.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

