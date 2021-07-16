Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $1,827,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Eugene Nonko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. Also, SVP Tigran Sinanyan sold 12,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $312,720.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,214 shares of company stock worth $17,305,713.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MAX stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -230.93. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.