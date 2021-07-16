Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total value of $1,148,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $249.30 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

