Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Down 96.3% in June

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GIGA remained flat at $$3.40 on Friday. Giga-tronics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

