Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Down 96.3% in June

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS GIGA remained flat at $$3.40 on Friday. Giga-tronics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Giga-tronics Company Profile
See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.