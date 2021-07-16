Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. 110,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

