Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 493,188 shares.The stock last traded at $56.39 and had previously closed at $56.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

