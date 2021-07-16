GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires £128.70 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,430 ($18.68) per share, with a total value of £128.70 ($168.15).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Emma Walmsley bought 10 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,341 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £134.10 ($175.20).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,407 ($18.38) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,388.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

