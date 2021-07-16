GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading 0.3% Higher

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and last traded at GBX 1,655 ($21.62). 1,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 44,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,589.11.

In related news, insider Peter Harkness sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($20.45), for a total value of £234,750 ($306,702.38).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

