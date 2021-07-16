Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report sales of $285.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.60 million and the highest is $290.50 million. Globant posted sales of $182.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.30.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.37. The company had a trading volume of 156,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 1.22. Globant has a one year low of $155.56 and a one year high of $244.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.