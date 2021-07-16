Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,510 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $55,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

GL stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,500 shares of company stock worth $21,705,415 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

