GoByte Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $354,467.16 and $745.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.