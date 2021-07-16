Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.88. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 4,965 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 186,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

