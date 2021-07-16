Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.69.

NYSE:GFI opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Fields (GFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.