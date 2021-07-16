Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $490,001.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00107824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00146485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,899.55 or 0.99993378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

