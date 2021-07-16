Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $26.69 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 35.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $26,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Loews by 475.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 450,358 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Loews by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 279,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Loews by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $54.59 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

