Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 213,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.01% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $27,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

