Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $27,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $6,206,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $182.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.42. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

