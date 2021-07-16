Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Sells $144,918.60 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 35,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $144,918.60.

Scott Lefever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $78,464.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $117,648.00.

GTIM stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.35. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

