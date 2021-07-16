Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce sales of $533.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.00 million and the highest is $542.80 million. Gray Television posted sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE GTN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.73. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,209. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gray Television by 98.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 696,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after acquiring an additional 105,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 685,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

