Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $932.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $196,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,119.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,442 shares of company stock worth $523,047. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 251,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

