Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $57.29 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $57,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $185,394,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

PDD stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.59. The company has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

