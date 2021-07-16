Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Illumina were worth $49,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $462.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

